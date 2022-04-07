Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,227 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.14 and its 200 day moving average is $202.87.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

