Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of SelectQuote at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 2,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $398.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

