Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.71. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

