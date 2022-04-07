RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.40 ($0.35), with a volume of 20742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on shares of RTC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get RTC Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.