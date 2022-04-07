Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $80.30 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

