Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Up to $83.42

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.42, but opened at $85.71. Royal Caribbean Group shares last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 100,879 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.