Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$16.00 Price Target for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been given a C$16.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.85.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDO stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.63. The company had a trading volume of 309,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.39. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$8.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.77.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at C$255,996.18. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at C$873,518.73. Insiders sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 over the last quarter.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.