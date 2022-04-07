Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $172.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.30.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.