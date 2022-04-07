Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $172.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.30.
LHC Group stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
