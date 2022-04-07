Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

CFF stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,027. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.01. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.