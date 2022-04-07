Rover Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROVR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

