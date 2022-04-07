Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 2,737 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 0.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

NYSEARCA URTH traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,899. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.79. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75.

