Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 1,388 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for 5.1% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 2.90% of Cable One worth $309,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

CABO stock traded down $19.96 on Thursday, reaching $1,480.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,742. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,375.63 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,493.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,658.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Cable One (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.