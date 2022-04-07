Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 3.3%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 4,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,998,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.14.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Root in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

