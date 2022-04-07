Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 3.9%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 4,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 526,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

