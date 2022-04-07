Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.61

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$71.61 and last traded at C$71.39, with a volume of 74888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

