Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $272.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

