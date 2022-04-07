Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Purchases $199,680.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner acquired 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after acquiring an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.