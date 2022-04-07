Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.24. Roblox has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.10.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

