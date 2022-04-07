Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 4,541 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $313,128.69.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

