Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CYTK stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.
About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
