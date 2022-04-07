Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,060 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.13.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

