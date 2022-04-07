Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 103,467 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,467 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.