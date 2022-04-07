Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $54,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 90.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 346.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in American Tower by 31.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.53.

NYSE AMT opened at $268.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.