Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,607 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.95% of Easterly Government Properties worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

