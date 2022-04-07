Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $59.59 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,056 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $59,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

