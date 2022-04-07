Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of BEN opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

