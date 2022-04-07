Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.46 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,354,000 after buying an additional 361,276 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

