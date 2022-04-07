Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.07 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $270.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

