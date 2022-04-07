Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 118,363 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,363 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

AIG stock opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.