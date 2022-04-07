Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $49,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $97.30 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

