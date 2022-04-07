Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $7,516,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $228.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.68 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

