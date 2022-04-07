Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 77 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Clorox worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

CLX opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

