Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.47.

NYSE:PXD opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

