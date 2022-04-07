Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

