Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.71. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

