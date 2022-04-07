Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Electromed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1,255.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Electromed by 99.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $107.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

