Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $237,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

