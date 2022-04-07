Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,910 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 303,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.