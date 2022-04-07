RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.