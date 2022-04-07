RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.