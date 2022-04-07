River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,003. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

