River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Southwest Gas worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after acquiring an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 899,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 690,726 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. 7,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

