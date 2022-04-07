River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 15,878 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $235.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,526. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $168.27 and a 52-week high of $255.00. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

