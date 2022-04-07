River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 11,450 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $13.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.01. The stock had a trading volume of 494,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,080. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

