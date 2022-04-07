River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 11,013 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $7.08 on Thursday, hitting $251.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day moving average is $220.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

