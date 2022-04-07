River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 238,682 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 396,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,449,880. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

