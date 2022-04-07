River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

