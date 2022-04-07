River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.53. 3,397,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,036. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

