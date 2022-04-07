River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,593 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $28,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $120,697,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

MPC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.85. 209,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,564. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

