River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 47.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,381,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,996,000 after buying an additional 94,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,277. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

